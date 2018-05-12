Parks, fishing access sites closed along Clark Fork

Fish Wildlife and Parks officials have closed several parks and fishing access points along the flooded Clark Fork River in Missoula County.

The Sha-Ron fishing access, Kelly Island, Kona, Deep Creek, Harper's Bridge fishing access and Council Grove State Park are all closed until further notice.

The Clark Fork River is not only running high and fast but is full of debris as well, creating extremely dangerous conditions.

More than 60 homes in Missoula's Tower Street neighborhood remain under evacuation order. A few homes on Harper's Bridge Road and Hamel Lane in Frenchtown are also under evacuation order. Roads in those neighborhoods are also closed.

Click here for the latest flood information and closures.

An evacuation ORDER is in effect for the following areas:

·Tower Street, North of 3rd Street

· Kehrwald Drive

· Channel Drive

· Nancy Lou Drive

· Keck Street and Stone Street – North of Flamingo Drive

· Schmidt Road

· Off Mullan Road

· South Harpers Bridge Road

·Under the Reserve Street Bridge

· Hamel Road



Road Closures:

·Tower Street will be closed to all traffic

·Nancy Lou Drive will be closed to all traffic

·Stone Street, N. of Flamingo Drive will be closed to all traffic

·Schmidt Road will be closed to all traffic

·Harpers Bridge Road -Hamel Road



Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have closed the following sites on the Clark Fork:

·Sha-Ron

·Kelly Island (all access points)

·Kona

·Deep Creek

·Harpers Bridge Fishing Access Sites (FASs)

·Council Grove State Park