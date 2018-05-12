Volunteers bag 300 tons of sand, move locations

As the Clark Fork River broke a historic record, cresting just under 14 feet Friday night, volunteers scrambling to fill sandbags broke a record of their own.

According to a post on the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group, volunteers bagged 300 tons of sand Friday, breaking a record of 200 tons of sand set the day before.

The volunteer efforts have primarily been organize through the Facebook group. Additionally, Team Rubicon was called in to help at the request of Missoula County officials. The nonprofit that works with military veterans and deploys emergency response teams for natural disasters around the country. The team made it's way to Missoula at the request of Missoula County officials. Team Rubicon has seen the support of hundreds of volunteers from Missoula and around the state.

The volunteers had been stationed at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club on 3rd Street in Missoula. Saturday, they are relocating to Fort Missoula off of C Road.

Those who want to volunteer are asked to fill out a volunteer registration form online ahead of time. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes. Gloves and safety goggles are also recommended.

Sandbags are in high demand as the Clark Fork continues to flood several residential neighborhoods in Missoula County. The flooding is expected to impact neighborhoods for another 2-3 weeks.