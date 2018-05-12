Clark Fork reaches 2nd highest level on record

The Clark Fork River reached the 2nd highest level on record Friday night.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the river was recorded at 13.82 feet around 8:30 p.m.. The height surpasses a record of 13.75 feet in June 1975. Major flood stage for the Clark Fork is 13 feet. The highest crest on record is 17.4 feet in 1908.

The river is forecast to drop below major flood stage headed into Monday of next week but could peak at 14 feet by next Friday or Saturday.

Spring flooding from the Clark Fork is impacting several residential neighborhoods in Missoula County. About 60 homes are still under evacuation ORDER in the Tower Street neighborhood. Additional homes on Harper's Bridge Road and Hamel Lane in Frenchtown are also under evacuation ORDER.