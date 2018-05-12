Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel gets a makeover

The month of May means the start of a new summer tourism season in Yellowstone National Park and a new look for the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

Angela Marshall takes you on a tour as Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel gets a make-over.

The newly-renovated hotel opened to park visitors for the summer on April 27.

And it could not have come at a better time with more roads re-opening in the park.

All entrances, except the south entrance, are now open.