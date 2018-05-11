Washington woman sentenced to 15 years for plot to kill husband

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman found guilty of plotting to kill her husband for life insurance money will spend the next 15 years in prison.

40-year-old Martie Soderberg was found guilty of attempted murder in March.

Spokane prosecutors say Soderberg tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband. The would-be hit man turned her into police.

At trial in March, attorneys played the audio recording where Soderberg went into detail about how she'd like her friend to kill her husband.

Soderberg took the stand and denied in the courtroom that she actually wanted the man to kill her husband.

Detectives say Soderberg planned to have her husband shot on Halloween night while they were out trick-or-treating with their kids.