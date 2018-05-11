Flooding impacts East Missoula

Flooding from the Clark Fork River is starting to impact homes in East Missoula.

The East Missoula Rural Fire Department says homes are beginning to flood in the area. The Sha Ron Fishing Access is closed.

There is a sandbag filling location in the parking lot of the East Missoula Rural Fire Department at the corner of Peacock and Montana Street in East Missoula. There is sand and sandbags available.

Firefighters are on standby to respond to flooding.

Anyone who needs sandbags is asked to call the fire station at 549-5078.

The Clark Fork River hit major flood stage at 13 feet on Thursday. It is expected to crest at more than 14 feet over the weekend.