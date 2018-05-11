Liam, Emma lead top baby names in US for 2017 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Liam, Emma lead top baby names in US for 2017



Emma and Liam are at the top of the most frequently chosen baby names in 2017.
  
For the fourth year in a row, Emma was the top girl's name on the Social Security Administration's annual list of the most popular baby names. Liam pushed last year's champ, Noah, to second place.
  
The agency releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year.
  
In the girls' column, Emma was followed by Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia.
  
For the boys, Liam and Noah were followed by William, James and Logan.
  
Other trends last year included a rise in the use of Melania for a girl, likely influenced by first lady Melania Trump.

