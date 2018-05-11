7 dead in what could be Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years

It could be Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years.

A family of seven was found dead with gunshot wounds at a rural property in southwest Australia on Friday.

After being alerted by an early-morning phone call, police found the bodies of three adults and four children at the property, along with two guns.

Police say the children died with their mother and grandparents. They all lived at the property. Investigators also say they have no information that would raise concerns about wider public safety.

They would not comment on the possibility of murder-suicide, but said they are not looking for a suspect.

Mass shootings in Australia are rare. The nation introduced tough gun control laws after a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania State in 1996.