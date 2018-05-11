Forest Service warns of heavily washed-out roads

Several Forest Service roads around the state are closed after being severely washed out by overflowing creeks.

Lolo National Forest posted photos of a washed-out Fish Creek Road in the Ninemile district, and said traffic will be rerouted to Petty Creek Road for now. Conditions are bad on several other roads, as well.

From Lolo Forest:

Spring runoff and impacts to roads and campgrounds continue to occur in areas across the Lolo National Forest. Closures are currently in place on several Ranger Districts – most of these on the east side of the Forest on the Seeley, Missoula and Ninemile Ranger Districts. Most recently, high water has impacted Fish Creek Road #343 on the Ninemile Ranger District and this road will be closed at roughly mile post 12 for public safety (please see photo). Traffic will be redirected to Petty Creek. Please contact the Ninemile Ranger District for more information: 406 626-5201.

On the Missoula Ranger District Rock Creek Road #102 remains closed from Bitterroot Flat Campground (MM 23) south to Morgan Case Homestead (MM 30) due to flooding. Please contact the Missoula Ranger District for more information: 406-329-3814.

Extended spring closures on the Missoula Ranger District for Gold Creek Road #126 and Mormon Creek Road #612 are also in place due to post fire work, such as road improvement and culvert replacement or removal. Both Gold Creek Road and Mormon Creek Road are scheduled to open July 15, 2018.

Several closures also remain in place on the Seeley Lake Ranger District due to flooding and erosion – as well as impacts from winter snow load in campgrounds. Please contact the Seeley Lake Ranger District for more information: 406 677-2233.

The Lolo National Forest typically issues a Closure Order each spring that identifies roads that may be subject to short-term closure if an on-site inspection finds it necessary. The order allows for placement of temporary road barriers that can be moved as conditions change. The public is asked to respect the signs or barricades that will be used to keep vehicles off these roads until they dry out or firm up.

Please continue to check Alerts and Notices on the Lolo National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/lolo/home/?cid=FSEPRD577941for current road closure information.