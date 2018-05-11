Missoula Family YMCA offering support for flooding victims

Flooding on Nancy Lou Drive, one of the evacuated areas in Missoula.

The Clark Fork is expected to break a 100-year record and crest more than 14 feet by Sunday.

Missoula Family YMCA Offers Free Services to Flood Evacuees MISSOULA, Mont. – The Missoula Family YMCA, working with Missoula's Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) group, is offering free services for families and individuals who have been evacuated from their homes due to flooding. The Missoula Y offers showers, Child Watch, group exercise classes, Family Fun Time and more. Evacuees may register for a free pass at the Missoula Y, 3000 S. Russell St., during the evacuation period. A valid photo ID is required for all adults at time of registration. The Clark Fork River above Missoula has reached major flood stage and is expected to crest at more than 14 feet this weekend. An evacuation order is in effect for several streets in the Orchard Homes area and off Mullan Road. For more information, call the Missoula Y at 406-721-9622.

