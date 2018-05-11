Flooding forces evacuations in Frenchtown

Flooding has forced residents in Frenchtown to evacuate.

Two homes at the end of Hamel Road are under evacuation ORDER.

There are free sandbags at Station 1 in Frenchtown. Residents are responsible for their own sand. Frenchtown Rural Fire District is working to get a truckload of sand donated.

The Clark Fork River reached major flood stage Thursday at 13 feet. It is expected to crest at 14 feet over the weekend.

About 60 homes in Missoula's Tower Street neighborhood remain under mandatory evacuation as well as three homes on Harper's Bridge Road.

Flood information can be found on the InciWeb page here.