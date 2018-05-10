Crews rescue man from flooded Clark Fork River

Multiple agencies responded to the Reserve Street bridge in Missoula Thursday evening after reports of man in a raft on the Clark Fork River.

Public Information Officer Mel Holtz said the man was brought to safety just after 9:00 p.m.

Missoula County Search and Rescue crews climbed over the bridge and waded through neck-deep water to try to make contact with the man. A search team member told our reporter the man was in a raft tied to a tree.

Crews from Missoula Fire were able to pull the man to safety.

Holtz confirmed the man rescued Thursday evening was the same transient man who told rescue crews earlier in the day that he would not be leaving the homeless camp under the Reserve Street bridge.

That camp has turned into an island. Thursday morning search crews helped about a half dozen people get to dry land.

The Clark Fork River reached major flood stage at 13 feet Thursday afternoon. It is expected to crest at 14 feet over the weekend. Flooding continues to impact homes and property in Missoula County.