Additional homes under evacuation ORDER in Missoula

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office put additional homes under evacuation ORDER Thursday.

Three homes on Harper's Bridge Road are under an evacuation ORDER. An additional 10 homes on Harper's Bridge Road are under evacuation warning.

Sheriff's deputies have established a road block at Harper's Bridge Road and La Voie Lane.

Thursday's evacuations come after 60 homes were issued evacuation orders Tuesday in Missoula's Tower Street neighborhood.

The Clark Fork River reached major flood stage at 13 feet Thursday afternoon. The river is expected to crest at 14 feet over the weekend.

An incident management page has been created to provide the public with flood updates. Click here to access that page.