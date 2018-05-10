Pizza Hut testing new beer delivery service - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pizza Hut testing new beer delivery service

PHOENIX -

Pizza Hut is expanding its beer delivery test to nearly 100 restaurants across Arizona and California this month.

Pizza Hut says it's the next step in making their pizza/beer combo delivery nationwide.

In December, Pizza Hut began the beer delivery project in downtown Phoenix.

Now, more cities throughout Arizona and California can enjoy cold beer delivered with their pizza.

The company says that many Pizza Hut restaurants have licenses to sell and distribute beer without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times.

