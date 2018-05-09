Multiple reports of counterfeit money in Polson

Polson police are reporting counterfeit money is circulating throughout the community.

Sergeant George Simpson said authorities are investigating three reports of people using fake $20 and $100 bills. He adds the fake money has Chinese writing on it, which reads: "Not to be used as real currency," when translated to English. These fake bills are used by Chinese banks for training.

The sergeant wants to remind people that using counterfeit money is a crime. If you come across any of the fake bills, contact law enforcement at 883-7301.