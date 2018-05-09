Name released of man killed in rollover on Highway 93

KALISPELL - Authorities released the name of a man who died Monday in a single-vehicle rollover.

The Flathead County Sheriff says Gage M. Pluid, 23, was driving on Highway 93 near the border with Lincoln County. His vehicle wrecked and rolled over around 3:45 AM.

The sheriff says Pluid was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Pluid was from Eureka.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.