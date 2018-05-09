Lt. Governor Cooney will tour flood areas in Missoula

Montana's Lt. Governor Mike Cooney will participate in a flood briefing and tour flooded areas in Missoula Thursday.

A flood briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Missoula County Courthouse where Lt. Governor Cooney will meet with officials to get an overview of the current flooding situation.

Following the briefing, Cooney will tour flooded areas in Missoula.

About 60 homes were evacuated as of Tuesday, and Missoula County Sheriff's deputies will be patrolling the area. Evacuees are required to stay away, except for some homeowners in isolated areas who can return under supervision to work on preventative measures.

Additional evacuations of 15-20 homes could come later this week, depending on the weather.

Another public meeting will be held Wednesday night at Hawthorne Elementary at 6 PM.

Red Cross emergency shelters are established in Missoula and Seeley Lake. No one has used them yet, but anyone who needs to can call the Red Cross to have the shelter opened for them.

Click here for the InciWeb site with the latest information and contacts regarding the Missoula floods.