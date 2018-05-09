Volunteers collect 80 tons of sand for flooded homes

MISSOULA - As flooding continues, so does help from community members who want to assist their neighbors in need.

At Orchard Homes Country Life Club, volunteers from across the region are coming to help.

Volunteers put together about 80 tons of sand just on Wednesday to help protect properties from the rising Clark Fork.

Some people have even come from across the state, taking time out of their day to help out.

"I'm only here by myself," says Cary Robinson. He moved to Montana on Monday to take a new job as a nurse. He's living in a motel in the Bitterroot while he waits to close on a new house.

Still, he hasn't wasted any time jumping in to help his new community and shovel sand.

"I'm homeless and there are a lot of people who are homeless, so I'm going to help them get back into their house," Robinson says.

He says it's been a great way to meet new people.

"You meet a lot of good people," Robinson says. "A lot of different avenues of life, different backgrounds, different stories. People who are addicts have been out here, people who are in health care. Someone who was just riding their bike by and said, 'hey, I might as well help out.' So it is kind of amazing."

"Amazing" describes how great neighbors, students and everyone else that has stopped by to lend a hand.

"As a nurse, that's what we do, we help people out, and what better thing to do on a day of work than help people out," Robinson says.

Anyone who needs additional sandbags to protect their property can pick them up at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club on Third Street. Volunteers are welcome to stop by and pitch in whenever they have time.