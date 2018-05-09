Flooding Clark Fork is sweeping away mobile homes, officials say

In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, county emergency officials said the rising Clark Fork poses a danger and that people should stay away from evacuated areas north of Third Street.

There are also reports of the floodwaters sweeping away some mobile homes. Two, vacant mobile homes were washed off their foundations and swept down river. Excavators are in place near Schmidt Road, off of Mullan Road trying to retrieve the mobile homes, or get them anchored. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the goal is to prevent a "worst-case scenario" of the mobile homes floating down the river and taking out a bridge.

About 60 homes were evacuated as of Tuesday, and county sheriff's deputies will be patrolling the area. Evacuees are required to stay away, except for some homeowners in isolated areas who can return under supervision to work on preventative measures.

Additional evacuations of 15-20 homes could come later this week, depending on the weather.

Another public meeting will be held Wednesday night at Hawthorne Elementary at 6 PM.

Red Cross emergency shelters are established in Missoula and Seeley Lake. No one has used them yet, but anyone who needs to can call the Red Cross to have the shelter opened for them.

Click here for the InciWeb site with the latest information and contacts regarding the Missoula floods.

Check out ABC FOX Montana's video of the press conference here: