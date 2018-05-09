New Bozeman Public Safety Facility seeking November ballot

The Bozeman City Commission has decided to place the new public safety building on the November ballot.

This ongoing project has already been rejected by the city of Bozeman multiple times but now the city has separated from the county and is going to try and build it on their own.

The $37 million project proposes to build on city-owned property on Rouse Ave.

It will provide three things: a new police station, city courts and a fire station. Supports say it would be much better situated to be able to respond to emergencies within six minutes.

Assistant Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl says that this is a need for the city - and not a "want" - and he hopes the public understands that when it comes time to vote.

Mehl said, “We need to have the cops there to keep people safe, we need to have the court system when people do bad things and we have the fire department obviously to respond to emergencies, fires and things like that. One vote will take care of three of those probably for a generation. So in some ways we do it once, we know what the cost is and we decide up or down do we want to do these things.”

If you live within the city limits this new building would cost the average taxpayer $120 a year.