Kalispell voters approve $1M school levy

Preliminary results on Tuesday showed voters approving a $1 million general elementary levy for Kalispell Public Schools.

In a message on Kalispell Public Schools' Facebook page, Superintendent Mark Flatau wrote:

Thanks again to our community for your continued support of our schools. We are so very grateful to you.

I am pleased to report that preliminary results shows the Levy "Yes" vote has 3,121 at approx. 54% and the "No" vote has 2639 at approx. 46%. We needed a simple majority so it appears that the levy will pass by nearly 500 votes.

On the elementary land approval we have 3,858 "Yes" votes at approx. 67% and 1,889 "No" votes at appprox. 33%. This appears to have easily passed.

Thanks to everyone for your help and support in this levy election. It was again a team effort.

According to Kalispell Public Schools, the elementary land approval vote was not a request for additional money. Voter approval is needed to allocate the funds, which the school district already has, to purchase additional land for a growing elementary student body.