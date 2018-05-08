Fund created to help Missoula flood victims - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fund created to help Missoula flood victims

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management and United Way of Missoula County have established a fund to help residents impacted by flooding. 

According to organizers the first grants will go toward purchasing additional sand for sandbags. 

Tuesday, dozens of residents were forced to evacuate from Missoula's Orchards Homes neighborhood.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation ORDER for the following areas:

  • Tower Street, North of 3rd Street
  • Kehrwald Drive
  • Channel Drive
  • Nancy Lou Drive
  • Keck Street and Stone Street - North of Flamingo Drive
  • Schmidt Road off of Mullan

Road blocks will be set up at Tower Street and 3rd Street, Nancy Lou Drive and 3rd Street, and Flamingo Drive and Stone Street. 

Northwestern Energy will be shutting off power to all homes in the evacuation zone.

An emergency shelter is set up at the Christ the King Catholic Church at 1400 Gerald Avenue in Missoula. 

An information booth is set up in the Wheat Montana parking lot at 2520 South 3rd Street West. Residents may also call 258-INFO (4636). 

For displaced/evacuated animals in need of sheltering, residents are urged to contact Missoula Animal Control at 541-7387.

Flooding has been impacting the Orchard Homes area in Missoula for more than a week at the Clark Fork River continues to rise. Flooding is expected to continue, and become worse, later this week. 

Click here to donate to support those impacted by flooding and earmark your gift for the 2018 Flood Fund.

