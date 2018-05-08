Army Corps of Engineers checks levies in Western Montana

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spent the day Tuesday checking on levies and dams around Missoula to make sure they'll hold as rivers and streams continue to rise around Western Montana.

They spent evaluating levies in Missoula, Lolo and Plains to determine whether they will up through the flooding.

They aren’t concerned about the levy in Lolo because water in that area is relatively low and calm, however that water level is expected to rise another foot and a half.

"It doesn't look from the levy system that it would rise to a level where it would endanger the waste water treatment plant. So it is not just an issue of whether it is going to rise but we're looking at other nick points or weak points of the levy that would cause that to unravel and then we would have an issue. But thus far it looks like everything is holding just fine,” said Flood Team Leader Jess Jordan, as he examined the levy in Lolo.

Jordan said while the levies in Lolo and Missoula look like they’ll hold, the team is worried about the river bank eroding near Plains. They're working to shore up that portion on the river to protect the waste water treatment plant in Plains.