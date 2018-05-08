Dangerous flooding prompts evacuation ORDER in Missoula

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation ORDER for dozens of homes in the Orchard Homes area as flood levels become dangerous.

The evacuation ORDER is in effect for the following areas:

Tower Street, North of 3rd Street

Kehrwald Drive

Channel Drive

Nancy Lou Drive

Keck Street and Stone Street - North of Flamingo Drive

Schmidt Road off of Mullan Road

Road blocks will be set up at Tower Street and 3rd Street, Nancy Lou Drive and 3rd Street, and Flamingo Drive and Stone Street.

Northwestern Energy will be shutting off power to all homes in the evacuation ORDER zone.

An emergency shelter is set up at the Christ the King Catholic Church at 1400 Gerald Avenue in Missoula.

An information booth is set up in the Wheat Montana parking lot at 2520 South 3rd Street West. Residents may also call 258-INFO (4636).

For displaced/evacuated animals in need of sheltering, residents are urged to contact Missoula Animal Control at 541-7387.

Flooding has been impacting the Orchard Homes area in Missoula for more than a week at the Clark Fork River continues to rise. Flooding is expected to continue, and become worse, later this week.