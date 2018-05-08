Missoula residents bracing for impending floodwaters

MISSOULA - Residents living near the Clark Fork continue to brace for the record-high waters predicted to arrive in just days.

Jackson Brittner was out on Third Street, helping his aunt and uncle prepare for the worst.

Brittner, along with family and friends, is trying to barricade his property with sandbags and dirt. He even dug a trench to try to divert water from the property to a drainage area. They also installed four water pumps around the property.

Brittner's family has about five feet of water pooling in the basement, and it's rising to the first floor.

"You can't even walk down the stairs," Brittner says. "It's really getting close to coming up the stairs. So we're hoping that we're going to get a few more pumps and put them in there and try to get as much water out of there... It's getting scary."

Brittner says it's been a community effort, and that people driving by stop and give a helping hand, even if they don't live in the area.