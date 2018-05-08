New York restaurant introduces pizza crust ice cream - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New York restaurant introduces pizza crust ice cream

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

A New York City pizza place has created pizza crust ice cream.

From out of the oven and into a bowl, the thing you might throw away is the latest dessert creation courtesy of Bruno Pizza NYC. The East Village pizza place is selling it for $5 a scoop. The ice cream itself is made with fresh organic wheat, which is ground to a flour, toasted and charred. Those toasty bits are steeped overnight in a gelato base, then put into an ice cream maker.

Restaurant proprietor Damian Repucci says he result tastes toasty, malty and a little sweet. Put it on top of one of the restaurant's cinnamon-sugar pizzas, and Repucci says it tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

A post shared by Bruno (@brunopizzanyc) on

 What do you think? Would you try it?

