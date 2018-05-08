Man arrested for homemade bomb in Darby

The explosive device after technicians disassembled it.

Explosive device as it was found (courtesy Ravalli County)

DARBY - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office evacuated a motel in Darby after discovering a homemade explosive device in one of the rooms.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Amidon, 35, early Tuesday morning at the Darby Budget Inn for an outstanding warrant on a different offense, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Amidon allegedly asked deputies to retrieve some of his personal items from the room, at which point deputies noticed what looked like a homemade bomb.

About 12 people were evacuated while explosives technicians responded to the scene.

A trained bomb-sniffing dog from the National Institutes of Health Police and Missoula County Sheriff's Office technicians arrived and disabled the explosives.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says all of the devices were found, and deputies believe there's no danger to the community.

Amidon is currently held in Ravalli County jail on felony charges, including possession of a bomb.

Photos courtesy Ravalli County.