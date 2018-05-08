Missoula County debuts flood information line

Missoula County is seeing flooding in several areas. The Clark Fork is expected to reach "major flood stage" Thursday afternoon. It could crest Friday three feet above flood stage.

Sheriffs spent the day Monday notifying people in 800 homes that they should prepare to evacuate.

Seeley Lake is also seeing flooding that is affecting roads and homes.

In order to keep residents informed, Missoula County has established a flood information hotline. If you have any questions about flooding dial 258-INFO. The line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day that flooding is a threat. If you call after those hours, you will get a recording with important flood information.