Frenchtown's Freshman Jace Klucewich Continues to Impress

"He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty excited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson.

Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has still impressed on the field and the track.

"It's pretty crazy obviously he is an insane athlete, one of the fastest kids in the state as a freshman to see someone so special so developed that early because when i was a freshman there would be no one close so it's something special," said Pyron.

The Klucewich family knew Jace was a special athlete at a young age...it became a family joke. Jace says he realized he was fast the first time his beat his dad, Josh, in a race. Josh is no slouch, as he played defensive back for the Griz.

"Always racing my dad who says he's faster than me but I always beat him and I thought he was fast but I guess not," said Jace.

Jace just recently won the 100 at the top ten track meet in Missoula. He has a pr in the event at 11.1 and says a lot of his success is credited to his older teammates taking them under his wing.

"It's been great all the seniors have welcomed me and I have great teammates and they always help me through stuff," said Jace.

Physically being able to compete as a freshman is tough but it can be equally as challenging mentally. Jace says playing AAU football in Seattle has helped with some of the intimidation that comes along as a freshman.

It's a little bit scary but playing football over in Seattle helped me get used to the talent I am not really afraid of them I know they are bigger but I can hold my own," said Jace.

"Well he's a competitor he's involved in AAU football stuff so he doesn't shy away from the big stage and I don't know if he's looking at it like he playing against some of these older kids," said Nelson.

With state track around the corner Jace is certainly one to keep an eye on this year and the ones that follow.

"He's a great kid and a great athlete I can't wait to watch him these next three years," said Pyron.