Soldier delayed at airport watches birth of daughter on FaceTime

A photo of a soldier delayed in an airport is going viral this week after a fellow traveler snapped it and explained the soldier was watching the birth of his daughter on FaceTime.

It happened on Saturday. Brooks Lindsey of Brandon, Miss. was watching his wife as she gave birth to their daughter Millie.

Tracy Dover posted the photo of the special moment on Facebook. She wrote, "He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him. I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make."

Since the photo was posted, it's been shared more than 101,000 times across the country.

His wife even shared video of the moment.

Lindsey, who is part of the 2nd Battalion 114th Field Artillery Regiment, was eventually able to get to the hospital to meet Millie, who is happy and healthy.

- by Matt Pusatory, KHQ