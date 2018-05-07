800 homes warned to evacuate in Missoula due to floods

MISSOULA - Sheriff's deputies are asking residents in 800 homes to prepare to evacuate as the Clark Fork rises.

Deputies went door to door handing out evacuation notices to residents north of Third Street, primarily west of Hiberta. Residents don't need to evacuate now, but should be prepared just in case.

Resident Gary Myers says he knows it's currently just a warning, and he'll see what happens.

"Does that make you nervous? Of course it does," Myers says.

Law enforcement say to prepare for the worst.

"We just lost power five minutes ago with no notice," says resident Travis Martin, who lives on Nancy Lou Drive, near Tower Street. "We just had a sheriff pull down the street and stop and give us a yellow evacuation notice."

Most of the homes on Nancy Lou Drive have water rising up to the front deck. He says two of their neighbors already evacuated. The other day, he and his wife went out and rescued five cats from drowning in the murky waters.

Martin says they're trying to find a safe place for their pets.

"Just anything we can do to get everything raised up, and pretty much hope for the best and get our things out," Martin says. "We are trying to work and take care of everything that's going on right now."

Myers, for his part, says he doesn't want to evacuate, but is preparing.

"The water is way up, according to the septic system and the wells," Myers says. "We're all on individual wells here so it could mess with our drinking water."

Click here to find flooding information, sandbags and safety updates from Missoula County.