Candidates for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives

There are eight people running for U.S. Senate and nine listed on the June Primary ballot for U.S. House of Representatives in Montana.

We invited each of the candidates to come to our studio and record a one minute message about themselves for voters to see.

These messages are intended for the candidate to speak about themselves and why they feel they are the right person for the job.

Each candidate was allowed one minute to speak. Some chose not to use all of their time others were allowed to finish their thought once the minute was up.

Lynda Moss will appear on the June Primary ballot but is not listed below. While Moss was invited to participate she informed us that she was suspending her campaign.

The incumbent will appear first among the candidates seen below.

U.S. Senate

Jon Tester (D)

Campaign website: www.jontester.com

Matt Rosendale (R)

Campaign website: www.mattformontana.com

Albert Olszewski (R)

Campaign website: alforsenate.us

Russ Fagg (R)

Campaign website: www.russformontana.com/

Troy Downing (R)

Campaign website: troydowning.com

Timothy Adams (G)

Campaign website: timothy-adams.ruck.us/

Steve Kelly (G)

Campaign website: mtgreenparty.org/steve-kelly-u-s-senate-candidate-montana-green-party/

Rick Breckenridge (L)

Campaign website: www.mtlp.org/

U.S. House

Greg Gianforte (R)

Campaign website: gregformontana.com

John Heenan (D)

Campaign website: www.heenanforcongress.com/

Grant Kier (D)

Campaign website: kierforcongress.com

John Meyer (D)

Campaign website: meyerformontana.com/

Jared Pettinato (D)

Campaign website: www.montanansforjared.com

Kathleen Williams (D)

Campaign website: kathleenformontana.com

Doug Campbell (G)

Campaign website: dougformt.us/

Elinor Swanson (L)

Campaign website: www.swanson4liberty.com