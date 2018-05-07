What's next for Bolt D'Oro after Kentucky Derby loss

Despite holding an initial lead during the Kentucky Derby, Bolt D'Oro lost steam halfway through the race and finished 12th. His owners say he was checked for any heart or lung issues, but seems to be fine.

First-place finisher Justify won the race on some of the worst, muddiest conditions in the derby's history.

Owner-trainer Mick Ruis told the Los Angeles Times that Bolt D'Oro started strong, but tired halfway through, and his jockey didn't want to push the horse past his limits.

"You've got to be disappointed when you don't win," Ruis is quoted as saying. "You come here to win. Hopefully next year, we're here again and we can win this thing."

Bolt's team says they won't be running him in the upcoming Preakness, but instead will rest and train for the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar in August.

Ruis is a relative newcomer to the sport. After making his fortune in the construction industry, Ruis recently established a horse racing stable and training center in Columbia Falls.

Bolt is stabled in Santa Anita, Calif. when not in Montana.

A Montana horse has not won the Kentucky Derby since a stallion named Spokane won in 1889.