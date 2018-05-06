Storm knocks out power to thousands in Missoula area

A spring thunderstorm knocked out power to thousands Sunday night.

As of 8 p.m. Northwestern Energy was reporting at least eleven separate power outages in and around Missoula. Two of those were affecting at least 400 customers each.

The storm rolled through quickly packing strong winds and heavy rain. It knocked down trees and caused drivers to pull over because they couldn't see the road.

The rain added insult to injury, making already flooded rivers swell even more. Missoula County emergency teams are warning people that this week could be some of the worst flooding seen in decades.