Police: Mystery pooper soiling school’s track ‘on a daily basis’ was superintendent

A mystery pooper at a New Jersey high school turned out to be another school's superintendent, according to Holmdel police.

Officials told NJ.com that human feces had recently been found “on a daily basis” on or near Holmdel High School’s track and football field.

When officers reviewed surveillance footage, they discovered that it was 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini of Aberdeen, New Jersey- the superintendent of a neighboring school district.

The superintendent was apparently running at the track around 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested.

Tramaglini has since taken a paid leave of absence. He was making $147,504 per year as the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district.

Tramaglini is charged with defecating in public, lewdness, and littering.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Story updated May 7 to clarify that Tramaglini is superintendent of a different school.