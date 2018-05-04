Win your own Montana restaurant in an essay contest

BIGFORK - The Woods Bay Grill is being given away for a song - or an essay contest, rather.

The Flathead Lake establishment is up for sale, and will be given to anyone who enters an essay contest and pays $150.

The owners of the restaurant say they were inspired by a similar contest for a restaurant in Maine. They told the Missoulian that many restaurant owners struggle for years to just pay back the purchase price of the business, so selling the restaurant for $150 gives the next owner a better chance to succeed.

The owners say they need a minimum of 3,333 entries, so that the contest entrance fees will add up to the actual purchase price of the building, which is nearly $500,000.

The restaurant sits on a scenic location on the east side of Flathead Lake.

