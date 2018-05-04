Missoula man hospitalized after attempting to rescue dog in river

A Missoula man is recovering in the hospital, after attempting to rescue his dog Thursday night from the fast-moving Clark Fork River.

Missoula Police Sgt. James Caton said dispatchers received calls about the man just after 7:30 p.m.

Sgt. Caton said the man went after his dog about 50 yards east of the Orange Street bridge. Nearby witnesses were able to pull the man out of the river, and emergency responders transported him to Saint Patrick's hospital for hypothermia treatment.

Sgt. Caton said they were not able to save the dog, but the man is expected to make a full recovery.

