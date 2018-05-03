Sperry Chalet's stone walls withstand wintry weather

A recent flyover of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet shows that its stone walls are withstanding the wintery weather.

The century-old building was destroyed last summer by the Sprague Fire.

Last fall, the park worked to protect it from the winter's heavy snow and high winds by stabilizing the dormitory's walls.

Since February, a fixed-wing plane with a photographer has flown over and inspected the structure to make sure its sound.

Currently, efforts are underway to restore the building to its historic fabric and charm.

A final plan is expected to be revealed some time this month.