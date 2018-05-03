Missoula Animal Control rescues dogs from flooding

Missoula Animal Control rescued three dogs from a flooded property Thursday.

The pets were rescued in a neighborhood that's impacted by flooding from the Clark Fork River.

According to a Facebook post from Missoula Animal Control the shelter is housing several animals as a result of area flooding. The organization is urging those who may be looking to add a pet to their family to consider adopting from the shelter.

"For every shelter pet that gets adopted, it opens up one space for an evacuation animal needing shelter while their owners figure out other arrangements," the post reads.

Additional flooding is expected into next week when Clark Fork is expected to rise higher than the levels it has previously reached this spring.

The organization is also in need of the Fromm brand food donations.