Billings fans meet legendary kids' show characters Happy Herb and Froggy Doo

BILLINGS - Back in the earliest days of television, it was common for TV stations to produce their own local shows for kids.

One of those shows was "Happy Herb and Froggy Doo," a staple of a live children's show produced by KULR-8 in the 60s and 70s.

Froggy Doo has been staying at the Western Heritage Center in Billings for the past two months, and Happy Herb paid him and all of his fans a visit Wednesday and Thursday.

KULR-8's Melissa Scavelli sat down with the Montana legend as he shared some memories from his Happy Herb days.

83 year old Herb Mcallister made the trek from Kalispell to Billings to share his stories and fond memories of his 22 years on set.

Herb described his show as "A good fun time and it was good clean fun."

"Happy Herb and Froggy Doo" ran on KULR from 1958 to 1977.

Herb said he could have never foreseen the show becoming so popular.

He said the show started out as once a week and then went to an hour a day with the introduction of Froggy Doo.

Froggy Doo was hand carved by Herb and became the most popular cast member on the show.

Herb said, "Pretty soon he was getting more mail than I was. So we knew that he was carrying the load."

Herb said the post office told him he had to stop his contests because at one point kids were sending in so many jelly beans for Froggy Doo, one of their machines broke.

He said someone even sent in a John Deere tractor but that wasn't the most memorable moment.

"The biggest memory was when Froggy Doo got kidnapped and held for ransom," Herb explained.

The FBI was involved in the case and Froggy Doo was eventually found torn in half.

Froggy Doo was repaired and returned to Herb and the KULR-8 studios.

A major film called A Plumm Summer starring Henry Winkler was made about the kidnapping.

Herb was met with several of his fans and guests from the show and said, "I'm the oldest fourth grader in town so I got along with them very well and now they're all grown up."

Froggy Doo occasionally joins Herb and his wife for magic shows.

While Herb was only in town for a few days, you can still see Froggy Doo for the next three weeks as a part of the KULR-8 celebrating 60 years exhibit over at the Western Heritage Center.