Great Falls man charged with threatening baby, police standoff

by KFBB News Staff

GREAT FALLS - Kyle Ramon is charged with Intimidation and Obstructing a Peace Officer following an April 30 incident with police and state social workers.

According to court documents, authorities were concerned about the welfare of a baby in Ramon's care.

The Department of Health and Human Services planned to remove the baby from the residence after Ramon sent numerous text messages to the infant's mother saying he was "gunna kick (the baby) in the head" and "Your Kidiw about to get ouched in the f****** face and left here" and "I left ur kid." (All grammar and spelling errors are from original texts.)

According to court documents, police went to Ramon's home on 2nd Ave S to check on the welfare of the baby.

They knocked on the door but Ramon did not answer.

Police tried to use loudspeakers multiple times to get Ramon to come out. Ramon called police dispatch and briefly spoke to a dispatcher before hanging up.

Two women came out of the home and told officers Ramon was inside. Ramon was eventually taken into custody and admitted to the threats. He said he did not hear the officers because he was giving the baby a bath.

Court documents say this was not the case as the baby was found filthy and in a soiled diaper.

The state is requesting Ramon's bond at $25,000.