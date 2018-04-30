Montana Treasure: The men who love quilting at St. Paul's Lutheran

Lutheran World Relief sends 500,000 quilts to people in need across the world in a single year - all handcrafted by dedicated quilting circles.

One of those is an unlikely group that meets at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Missoula on Monday nights in the basement.

Twice a month for the last five years, a group of seven men have met to make quilts. And they fully understand the stigma of what they are doing.

"We try to recruit, but it doesn't seem to many to be the manly thing to be doing. We think it's just great." says Doug Chase.

"I like to make them as wild as I can." says Dan Rude, a retired teacher and head sewer.

The group started after a dare from the women's quilting group. But they are quick to point out there is no rivalry whatsoever.

"We visited the women, and they make so many quilts, and they gave us the lesson," Rude says. "And the main lesson was you have to have good treats afterwards."

Chase is a retired sheriff's officer. Another member is a retired Army colonel.

With a wide cast of characters, this group understands the importance of having fun and a good sense of humor.

"We throw them in the barrel, and we twist them around, and there isn't anyone here that doesn't get a cheap shot thrown their way during the quilting process." says Chase.

The men don't just come for the treats - they also come for the fellowship.

And the quilts themselves have a bigger significance. Over the last five years, the warmth of this fellowship has been felt by hundreds wrapped in their handiwork. The group has donated hundreds of quilts to local camps, prisons and people in need.

"It's just a good warm feeling that you are maybe helping someone who doesn't have the warmth at night," Chase says. "I guess one would just say we leave feeling good."

Where there is a need, the men will fill it with their quilts. And the good times in the basement of St. Paul's, will continue to roll on one stitch at a time.

The men could always use another hand, too - check out St. Paul's website to learn more about the quilting groups for men and women.