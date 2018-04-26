Yellowstone County woman's body found in river with signs of foul play

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has released new information about the woman whose body was recovered from the Yellowstone River Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Harriet Patricia Wilson had suffered injuries prior to her death.

Wilson had been seen in the downtown section of Billings in the days before her death. Sheriff Linder says she had died only a short time before her body was recovered.

Harris was wearing a white t-shirt with red and black lettering, dark jeans and one dark colored Sketcher brand boot at the time her body was recovered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact YCSO at 256-2929 or simply come to the Sheriff’s Office at 2323 Second Ave North in Billings, Montana.

The body that was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Sunday 4/22/18 has been identified as Harriet P. Wilson, age 42, who has a Billings address.

Wilson’s age was previously reported as 43 years. Although there were no obvious signs of foul play, we do consider this death suspicious.

An autopsy has been performed and for the time being, YCSO Detectives will treat and investigate this incident as a homicide. For that reason, details regarding the cause of death are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-2929.

