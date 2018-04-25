Missoula Top Ten Highlights

The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.

"He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson. Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...

Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.

Highlights from the Top Ten meet in Missoula including the boys and girls 100 meter races and the boys and girls 110 meter hurdles.