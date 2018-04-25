Bozeman parts ways with County to build Public Safety Building without help

The City of Bozeman has come to a decision to part ways with the Gallatin County when it comes to building a new Law and Justice Center.

By a vote of 4-1, the City Commission decided that they will go alone in asking voters to OK a new facility. The plan, to build a 82,000 square foot facility on Rouse Avenue.

This means that come election season, voters could potentially see two new building plans for the Law and Justice Center proposal - one from the City and one from Gallatin County.

Deputy Assistant Mayor Chris Mehl had this to say about the split: “Basically because we can get everything done faster this way. We have needs, we need more room for police officers, we need more room for courts and if we move one of our fire stations, we can save a lot of money and provide better service. Moving to Rouse lets us do all three of those and staying with the county only lets us do one. “

As for taxpayers, Mehl said that if voted yes the typical homeowner would pay an extra $142 a year.