Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Camila Noe

Six months removed from winning her first state cross country title, Bozeman's Camila Noe is off to a strong start on the track as well, which Hawks Head Coach Eric Fisher attributes to Noe's unstoppable drive and determination.

"She works diligently on her running, which is pretty unique," said Fisher. "A lot of people just run for distance and call it good."

Noe opened her final track season by racing in the nationally recognized Arcadia Invitational, placing fourth among the nation's best distance runners in the 3000 meter run.

"It was definitely intimidating to have your first race at such a big and nationally recognized meet like Arcadia," said Noe. "But, it was really exciting and I had a lot of fun doing it."

Noe attributes much of her success to her distance coach, Casey Jermyn, who also owns the Bozeman Running Company. And when she's not racing, Noe enjoys helping Jermyn out as he puts on races throughout the year.

"I like to help him stuff packets, or help with the finish line and cut food, and do stuff like that," Noe said. "It's definitely a lot of fun to see how big our running community is here and how involved people are getting into running."

Coming into the spring, Noe had her eyes on two school records. And after breaking the 3200 meter record at Arcadia, Fisher says there's a good chance we see the 1600 meter record fall as well.

"She's got the mile record in her sights as well," said Fisher. "And I have not doubt in my mind that she can achieve anything she wants to."