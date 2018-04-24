12-year-old Australian boy flies to Bali alone using family credit cards

SYDNEY, Aust. - A 12-year-old Australian boy ran away from home - 3,000 miles away from home - after a fight with his parents.

Australian broadcaster 9 News reports that the boy used his family's credit cards to book a flight to Indonesia and a four-day stay at a Four Seasons hotel.

The boy only needed his passport and student ID to clear the international flight. His family knew he was missing, and only found out his location when he accidentally posted a video to social media with a geotag that gave away his location.

He managed to check in to the hotel and drink a beer during his getaway.

Story from: 9 News Australia