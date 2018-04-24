Semi trucks line up under Detroit bridge to help man considering suicide

OAK PARK, Mich. - Thirteen semi drivers joined an unusual effort to support a man on the brink of suicide.

Fox2 Detroit reports that all lanes of Highway 696 were closed as a man stood on the overpass, threatening suicide.

Michigan State Police closed all lanes of the highway. They asked semi drivers passing through to stop and line up under the bridge, shortening the distance if the man were to fall.

After several hours, the situation ended peacefully and the man walked off the bridge. He's been taken to a hospital.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255 or by text to 741-741.

_________

Story from FOX 2 Detroit