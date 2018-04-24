Parents in Spokane keep kids home to protest sex-ed - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Parents in Spokane keep kids home to protest sex-ed

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Some parents in Spokane joined others across the country to protest the way sex-ed is being taught in school.

It was part of a movement called “Sex-Ed Sit Out.’

Those who joined the effort Monday say they don’t like the way school is “Sexualizing our children.”

KHQ spoke with one mother who wished to remain anonymous but says she doesn’t agree with the material that is being taught in schools, specifically birth control and consent in middle school.

The Spokane Public Schools District is hoping to adopt new comprehensive sex-ed curriculum, but some people on a committee tasked with reviewing the material say it’s “outdated” and birth control is underrepresented.  

