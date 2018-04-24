Montana Treasures: Forensic Gun Examiners

MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.
BOZEMAN - A 38-year-old Bozeman resident is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in a multi-county drug ring. From July 2016 to May 2017, Edward Paul Ellington led a drug ring that operated in Gallatin and Broadwater Counties. Police said Ellington would sell large quantities of meth to at least a dozen people, who then would sell it to dozens of others. He was considered the largest drug supplier in the Bozeman ...
Despite this spring's heavy floods, most campgrounds in the Seeley Lake area are open for Memorial Day weekend. However, Big Larch campground on the east side of Seeley Lake is closed, according to Lolo National Forest. The campground is full of downed trees and branches. Click here for a full list of road closures and alerts from Lolo National Forest. Montana State Parks Salmon Lake and Placid Lake are also open for day-use-only recreation. In the Flathead National Forest, Holland...
Reports of rape and sexual assault are increasing in Montana, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
With flood waters carrying harmful bacteria...
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.
MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.
GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, President Trump signed a bill aimed at cutting regulations on smaller banks. The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act is described as cutting "red tape" on community banks and credit unions. It was developed by a bipartisan group of senators including Jon Tester (D-Montana) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho.) Tester, who sits on the Senate's Banking Committee, issued a statement saying the Economic Growth Act will benefit sma...
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.
